Blizzard warning issued for New York City area for first time since 2017

The National Weather Service has issued the first blizzard warning for New York City since 2017, with forecasts for 13 to 19 inches of snow in parts of southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

The snow is accompanied by winds up to 55 mph. Areas like Long Island and the Jersey Shore could even expect higher totals.

The blizzard warning will take effect at 6:00 a.m. ET Sunday, February 22, with impact lasting through Monday, February 23.

Considering the extreme weather situation, major U.S. airlines are waiving fees for changes and cancellations.

The airlines include Delta Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

The rebooking for passengers travelling from Virginia to Maine starts as late as February 26.

How to stay prepared for a blizzard?

To stay prepared, start stocking up on non-perishable food, water, and fuel. Keep working flashlight, a battery-powered radio, extra blankets, and necessary medications.

Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home and insulate pipes to prevent freezing. For your vehicles, keep the gas tank at least half full to prevent the fuel line from freezing.

During a blizzard, stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay informed about weather updates. Gather layers of warm clothes, including boots, hats, and mittens.