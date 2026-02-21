Epstein-linked men banned from future DEF CON hacking conferences

Cybersecurity conference DEF CON has officially banned three men linked to the Epstein files. The individuals are named Pablos Holman, Vincenzo Iozzo, and Joichi Ito.

While none of them is accused of criminal wrongdoing, their connections to the infamous financier have led to this significant decision.

The implications of Epstein connections

Holman, a tech investor at venture capital firm Deep Future, reportedly became acquainted with Epstein in 2010. Citing declassified emails, The Register noted that he planned to stay at Epstein's New York residence in 2013 and introduced Epstein to various industry figures. However, Holman has not commented on the ban.

Iozzo, the CEO of identity management company SlashID and a former Black Hat board member, was in contact with Epstein between 2014 and 2018. He reportedly offered to procure DEF CON tickets for Epstein, stating that he first met him while seeking funding for a startup.

Iozzo claimed the allegations against him are fabricated and asserted that his interactions with Epstein were strictly business-oriented.

Joichi Ito's controversial ties with Epstein

Joichi "Joi" Ito is a venture capitalist and president of the Chiba Institute of Technology. He was in contact with Epstein from 2013 to 2019. He resigned from his position at MIT following the exposure that he accepted $1.7 million from Epstein to fund the Media Lab.

Ito previously apologised for his association with Epstein, claiming ignorance of his alleged crimes.

These bans by DEF CON add Holman, Iozzo, and Ito to the list of individuals restricted from attending DEF CON, showing the hacking conference's commitment to maintaining a safe environment.