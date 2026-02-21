Willie Colón dies after hospitalisation for respiratory complications

Willie Colón, the trombonist legend, composer, and architect of urban salsa, died peacefully on Saturday, February 21.

The 75-year-old was surrounded by his loved ones, his family confirmed.

The family shared, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. Although we mourn his absence, we also rejoice in the eternal gift of his music and the cherished memories he created which will live on forever.”

He was hospitalised at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, New York, due to heart and respiratory diseases.

William Anthony Colón Román was born in the South Bronx on April 28, 1950.

His Puerto Rican grandmother, Antonia, raised him, who migrated from Manatí in 1928. At the age of 11, he received his first trumpet from her grandmother.

She insisted that he connect with his heritage: “Don’t forget you are Puerto Rican.”

Over the course of six decades, Colón has amassed over 40 productions, 30 million records sold, 15 gold records, five platinum records, and 11 Grammy nominations. His 2021 album “Hecho en Puerto Rico” included “Idilio,” his eternal tribute to grandmother Antonia and their bond with the island.

He had been deteriorating in health since his serious car accident in North Carolina in 2021 with his wife, Julia.

His demise brings sorrow to the world of salsa and Latin music.