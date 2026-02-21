Mia Manganello becomes oldest American woman to medal in speed skating

American speed skater Mia Manganello secured the United States’ first individual long-track medal of the Milano Cortina Games 2026 by securing a bronze.

The 36-year-old comes after Canadian Olympian Ivanie Blondin, who won silver, and the Netherlands ’ Marijke Groenewoud, who claimed gold.

The medal marks Manganello’s first individual Olympic podium after three Games appearances.

While talking to reporters, Manganello said emotionally, “This is the perfect ending. I’ve dreamed of this moment.”

The Manganellos’ victory also gives the U.S. women their first speed skating medal at these Games after a string of near-misses.

Earlier, American skaters had finished fourth in the 1,000 meters, 1,500 meters, and team pursuit, plus fifth in the 500 meters.

The Netherlands finished a sweep of the mass start races, with Jorrit Bergsma taking home the gold in the men's event earlier Saturday.

At 40 years old, Bergsma shocked the competition with a bold move on the third lap, taking home his second Olympic gold medal.

The Netherlands finished the Milano Cortina Games with five gold medals in speed skating, the most of any country.

For Manganello, the bronze medal is the fourth medal for the U.S. in long track, the most the country has won at the Games.