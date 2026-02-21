Polish skater Kamila Sellier posts hospital selfie after her face sliced in horror Olympics injury

Polish short track speed skater Kamila Sellier gave her health update on social media after a horror Olympics injury.

The 25-year-old posted a brave hospital bed selfie after her face was sliced open by an opponent’s skate blade during a clash.

She was a competitor in the women’s 1500-meter quarterfinal on Friday night, February 20. The fellow skater, Kristen Santos-Griswold, crashed into her when the backward swing of her blade caught Sellier directly in the face.

The blade ripped through her glasses, leaving her eye covered in blood.

The incident also took down 14-time Olympic medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy.

Medical assistance rushed onto the Milano Ice Skating Arena with white sheets to cover the gruesome scene as they treated Sellier on the ice before taking her to the hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Sellier posted only the uninjured side of her face, smiling through her pain.

She captioned the photo: “I know someday this photo will remind me that I’m stronger than I think. Thankyou for all your words of support, just wanted to let you know that I’m doing quite okay.”