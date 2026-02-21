Multiple Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games in the making, Ubisoft confirms

Yves Guillemot, the CEO of the wildly popular French video game company, Ubisoft, has confirmed that multiple Assassin’s Creed titles and two new Far Cry games are currently being developed.

As Ubisoft has faced some serious challenges during the recent years, the announcement of new Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry titles suggests its commitment to its most successful series.

The development comes at a time when Ubisoft is undergoing a major reset, marked by layoffs, cancelled projects, and studio reorganisations aimed at stabilising the company.

Which new Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games is Ubisoft developing?

The Ubisoft CEO stressed that the company is shifting its focus to franchises that attract large audiences. For Assassin’s Creed, he revealed that "several titles" are in the making, offering both single-player and multiplayer experiences.

This approach is expected to establish a community that surpassed 30 million players last year.

Upcoming Far Cry titles

As for Far Cry, Ubisoft confirmed two jaw-dropping projects, including the next mainline game and a rumoured multiplayer spin-off.

This renewed focus is consistent with a restructuring strategy that's underway at Ubisoft. This includes the creation of new "creative houses" granting major franchises more autonomy and improving production efficiency.

Vantage Studios, one of Ubisoft's renowned franchises, is responsible for key brands like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

The goal is to treat these franchises as long-term ecosystems rather than insignificant releases, enabling a more consistent flow of games and content.

While Ubisoft has not yet provided release dates or details about gameplay, the confirmation of these projects lets fans rest assured that Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry will continue to be central to Ubisoft's future.