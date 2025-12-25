Sabrina Carpenter unwraps musical present for fans ahead of Christmas

Sabrina Carpenter drops new surprise after wrapping up Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter played Santa Claus for fans and dropped a surprise single on Christmas Eve on all streaming platforms.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 24, and announced the release of her bonus Man’s Best Friend track, Such a Funny Way, which was earlier available as a vinyl-exclusive.

The Espresso hitmaker shared a couple of pictures from the album photoshoot, and wrote, “to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favourites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming.”

Carpenter continued, “i love you guys so much,” teasing new potential music at the end as she wrote, “I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come.”

Alongside the song, the Grammy winner released a lyric video keeping up with the festive theme as she appears to be dressed up in vintage makeover at a party.

The Manchild songstress seemed to have taken no days off after she just wrapped up her Short n’ Sweet tour on November 23, and immediately got to work for the new release.