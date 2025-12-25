Kelsey Parker adds son Phoenix name to Tom Parker's memorial bench

Life goes on, but memories of loved one still haunt us.

Kelsey Parker, who lost her beloved husband Tom Parker in 2022 and her stillborn son Phoenix more recently, has penned down an emotional tribute for them on Instagram.

The widow of The Wanted's Tom took to social media on Christmas Eve to share how she has added her son to Tom's memorial bench.

Kelsey shared a snap of the new plaque she has installed, which reads: 'I walk towards my destiny with ease. Phoenix Parker-Lindsay.'

She then penned to fans: 'Today we added our beautiful baby boy Phoenix to the bench with Tom.

'It has always stayed with me that Will was looking after Tom’s children here, and now Tom is with Phoenix, looking after him for Will.

'A medium once told me Tom had Phoenix in his arms, and was caring for Phoenix. Whether you believe in that or not doesn’t matter… what matters is the peace it brings.

'What gives me peace is knowing my angel boys are together. Taken far too soon from us, but never truly gone. I feel them guiding us through life, surrounding us with love in ways we can’t always see.

'I miss you both more than words can ever say. Always loved. Always remembered.'

Kelsey's husband Tom died of glioblastoma in March 2022, aged just 33.