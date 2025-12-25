AWS outage disrupts Fortnite, Rocket League, ARC Raiders

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage has impacted many popular online games, including Fortnite, Rocket League and ARC Raiders.

Gaming enthusiasts took to the internet to express their frustration. According to service outage monitoring website Downdetector, nearly 4,000 users in the United States reported the issue.

Most of the complaints came from ARC Raiders players with reports related to the game reaching around 35,000.

Fortnite servers were also down as the query regarding its status stayed top trend on google search for nearly 6 hours.

Users of Fortnite reported receiving “Servers Not Responding" messages and ARC Raider players reported “network timeout errors.

The outage not only affected the access to the games, it also impacted the Epic Online Services (EOS), disrupting the purchases and game redemptions.

AWS has not yet officially addressed the issue. Such issues in the past have been resolved within one to three hours.

Users are advised to visit official sites for the latest updates and refrain from sign-in attempts to avoid potential data loss.

The web service outage has become more frequent in recent years because of the centralization of critical internet infrastructure into a few major cloud providers, and the growing complexity of the systems that run the internet.