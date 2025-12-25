Fortnite login issue resolved as servers back up online during Christmas holiday

Fortnite login issue resolved as servers back up online during Christmas

Fortnite is back online after a major server outage disrupted the popular battle royal during the Christmas holiday.

While the Fortnite blackout caused frustration among players worldwide, Epic Games has now resolved the issue by restoring servers to normal.

The problems with Fortnite servers began on Christmas Eve, with reports churning out by major news outlets claiming server failures that started around 5:00 PM PT on December 24.

As per the outage-tracking website DownDetector, complaints about Fortnite server failure surged rapidly and peaked at nearly 25,000 reports.

What made this unfortunate happening worse is that many players had planned to spend their holiday break in Fortnite.

Epic Games, the Fortnite developer, acknowledged the situation, confirming a “major outage” that primarily affected user logins.

The surprising part is that the disruption was not limited to Fortnite only, as the outage reportedly impacted other popular titles under Epic Games' ecosystem, including Rocket League and Fall Guys.

At 7:52 PM PT on December 24, the official Fortnite Status account confirmed that teams were actively investigating the login issues, and after making progress, the company warned that temporary measures might be necessary. By 9:07 PM PT, players were informed that those already logged in Fortnite could be removed from the game as developers carried out emergency fixes.

At 11:24 PM PT the same day, Fortnite servers were fully operational again, and matchmaking returned to normal, and the developer said it will keenly monitor server performance to ensure long-term stability.