North Korea unveils new nuclear-powered submarine amid regional tensions

North Korea has released the latest images of its nuclear-powered submarine as South Korea gets the United States (U.S.) blessings to pursue its own nuclear-capable subs.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un inspected the massive submarine at an indoor construction facility, indicating that it has not yet entered service. Its operationalisation will provide a major boost to North Korea’s naval capabilities as only the U.S., China, India, Russia, France and the United Kingdom possess the technology.

South Korea’s efforts to get U.S. approval for such high-tech subs has added an urgency to the North Korean project first publicly announced by Kim Jong Un in March.

Nuclear-capable submarines are far superior to conventional subs as they can stay submerged for longer durations, are quieter and much faster.

According to North Korean state media, Kim has stressed the importance of the 8,700-ton vessel in ensuring the country’s defense, which is based on strongest offensive power.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim: “We regard the super-powerful offensive capability as the best shield for national security in developing armed forces.”

He also criticised South Korea for pursuing similar weapons technology, saying it poses a threat to North Korean security which needs to be countered.

According to CNN, based on the vessel’s displacement and its size in pictures, it appears to be an equivalent to the Virginia-class U.S. Navy attack subs.