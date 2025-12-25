‘Bridgerton' stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha tease big surprise on Chirstmas

Bridgerton season four cast, Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha and Hannah Dodd, has a treat for their fans.

The series run by Jess Brownwell introduced the 12 Days of Bridgerton, a festive promotional campaign run by Shondaland and Netflix.

It was launched on December 15 and will run through late December functioning like an adventure calendar for fans.

In a new Instagram post Thompson, Ha and Dodd excited fans with what to expect during 12 Days of Bridgerton.

In the clip Thompson on behalf of the series wished the fans a “Happy Holiday season,” with Dodd chiming in saying, “and a happy New Year.”

Ha added that the cast is looking forward for fans to watch the new season.

Before the clip could end, Dodd quickly added that “Before that, there is one last surprise.”

Thompson ended the clip by saying, “that’s all we can say now.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Tudum site has released an invitation and RSVP portal for the Bridgerton season four premiere Masquerade, a free virtual live event for fans worldwide.

The show will be premiered on January 14, 2026, two weeks before it’s available.

The worldwide premiere of season four will be in two volumes, part one will be released on January 29 and second on February 26.