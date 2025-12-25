Google's Gemini coming to Waymo robotaxis as in-car AI assistant: Find out details here

Google's Gemini coming to Waymo robotaxis as in-car AI assistant

Like nearly every other Google offering, its proprietary Gemini AI is coming to Waymo robotaxis, as the Alphabet-owned ride-hailing service is testing the integration of the AI chatbot.

As it stands, the impression is clear that Waymo's ride-hailing fleet will soon be equipped with Gemini as its in-car AI assistant.

This development was brought to light by researcher Jane Manchun Wong while examining Waymo’s mobile app code that contained a detailed internal document titled "Waymo Ride Assistant Meta-Prompt."

This integration has not yet taken shape and has not been released. Wong noted that the system prompt indicates that the assistant will be more than just a simple chatbot. Not only will it answer questions, but it will also manage in-cabin functions like climate control.

Julia Ilina, a Waymo spokesperson, stated: “While we have no details to share today, our team is always tinkering with features to make riding with Waymo delightful, seamless, and useful.”

Gemini's expected integration into Waymo comes on the heels of previous uses of Gemini’s “world knowledge” to help train Waymo’s autonomous vehicles in navigating complex situations.

Under the Waymo hood, Gemini would reportedly function as a friendly and helpful companion, improving rider experience by providing useful information without diverting attention.

It is instructed to use clear, simple language and keep responses concise, typically one to three sentences.

When activated via the in-car screen, Gemini would greet riders personally, using their first names and accessing contextual data about their trip history with Waymo.