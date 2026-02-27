Killing her family dog helped Kristi Noem climb to power: Here's how

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump considers Kristi Noem as an asset for her cabinet because she killed her family dog, a new bombshell book has claimed.

NBC journalist Julia Ainsley’s upcoming book, Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation, which was discussed in The Atlantic, claims that President Trump picked Kristi Noem as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary to lead the anti-migration crackdown because of her history of shooting her “untrainable” family dog.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that she killed her family dog, calling it a story of “responsible parent, dog owner and neighbor.”

In her memoir, released in 2024, Noem shared the tale of her animal killing spree, stating that she euthanized a goat on the same day she shot her dog.

The former South Dakota governor also admitted to putting down three horses in a separate incident, all while claiming “we love animals.”

Ainsley’s book is based on extensive research and quotes sources inside DHS.

Her book corroborates the Wall Street Journal’s report that DHS was in a state of constant chaos.

The insiders told the outlet that Secretary Noem focuses more on her personal stardom and less on the job, adding, “She has a penchant for staging photoshoots with officials holding guns.”

Kristi Noem has yet to react to the report published in The Atlantic.