Galaxy S26 series confirmed to feature satellite connectivity: See how it works

To bring its latest flagships on par with iPhones and Pixel phones, Samsung has confirmed that its newly launched Galaxy S26 phones will feature satellite communication features.

This helpful functionality would allow users to connect to satellite networks for emergency communications, improving connectivity options in areas that have little to no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Until this year's Galaxy Unpacked event, it was unconfirmed if this feature would be offered with the Galaxy S26 series. However, Samsung's press release clarified that satellite functionality will be available through ongoing partnerships in North America, Europe, and Japan.

It was explained that the rollout will occur gradually, depending on network availability and regulatory requirements. It means not all users will have access to satellite connectivity immediately.

Previously, satellite features were limited to select Galaxy phones and specific apps in certain regions. The ongoing comprehensive rollout would make this feature more widely available.

In the US, Samsung has already partnered with T-Mobile and Verizon to serve this purpose, with discussions underway for a deal with AT&T. Similar measures are being pursued across Europe and Japan.

How satellite features would function on Galaxy S26

While the S26 phones have yet to reach buyers, the satellite features are expected to work the same as existing features on Google and Apple devices, meaning users will be able to send emergency messages when disconnected from traditional networks.