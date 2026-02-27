Apple’s low-cost MacBook's price revealed, and it's not as affordable as it sounds

Apple’s incoming budget MacBook has long been in the rumours, suggesting a temptingly affordable price tag of $599, but now it appears that figure won't come to fruition, thanks to rising prices of components.

Initially, the $599 price tag for the affordable MacBook seemed realistic, especially as it came closer to the clearance prices of the M1 MacBook Air. But the feasibility of an affordable entry point into the MacBook ecosystem has begun to fade, unfortunately.

The memory problem

As mentioned above, one of the biggest issues at play here is that of memory prices that surged dramatically over the past year.

To the delight of high-memory lovers, industry experts had anticipated relief through increased output from Chinese memory suppliers, but that did not materialise.

These suppliers are currently focused on domestic customers, making for a tight spot for Apple which Tim Cook acknowledged during a recent earnings call. He indicated that while the first quarter of 2026 was manageable, pressure on pricing might increase in the coming months.

Rising battery costs

Battery production costs are also jumping by a substantial degree, and this is due to the skyrocketing price of cobalt, a crucial component in lithium batteries.

Cobalt has become costlier, up from approximately $21,500 per metric ton in early 2025 to over $56,000 now, following export bans from the Democratic Republic of Congo. In February alone, battery module prices surged by 10-15%.

That being said, the once-promising $599 price for the new MacBook has gone out of reach. The latest estimates suggest a price range of $699 to $749.

This price bracket for the affordable MacBook sets it in an uncertain position, as it may end up serving more as a stepping stone towards the M4 MacBook Air, which starts at $999, instead of being a true entry-level option.