Soham killer Ian Huntley seriously injured in prison attack

Ian Huntley, the 52-year-old Soham murderer currently serving a life sentence, sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by a fellow inmate during a prison workshop.

Huntley, notoriously known as the Soham murderer for killing two schoolgirls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in August 2002, was taken to a hospital for treatment on Thursday morning.

According to the Durham Constabulary, the suspect, in his mid-40s, behind the attack was in detention and had not been formally arrested at this stage.

According to The Sun, Huntley was attacked by a metal pole and due to the seriousness of his injuries, an air ambulance was dispatched to HMP Frankland, a high-security prison in County Durham. However, the patient was transported to hospital by road.

A Durham Police spokesperson said, “Police were alerted to an assault which had taken place within HMP Frankland in Durham this morning. A male prisoner suffered serious injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital.”

This is not the first time that Huntley has been attacked since he was formally convicted and sent to jail on December 17, 2003.

He had been attacked twice while serving the life sentence:

In September 2005, he was scalded with boiling water at HMP Wakefield.

Huntley was moved to HMP Frankland in 2008 and in March 2010, he was attacked and slashed across the throat by a fellow prisoner.

What were the Soham Murders?

Soham murders were a double child murder committed in Soham, Cambridgeshire, England, on August 04, 2002, carried out by Huntley. He lured both girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, into his house and killed them before dumping their bodies in a ditch near an airbase in Lakenheath, Suffolk.

During the investigation, he admitted to attempting to burn the girls’ bodies and lying to police to cover his tracks.

Huntley was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve a minimum of 40 years before being considered for release.