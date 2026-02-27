Is Matt Hardy really dead? WWE star responds to viral death hoax

Is Matt Hardy dead? A bizarre Facebook post falsely announcing the passing of the 51-year-old WWE superstar went viral, forcing the wrestler to dismiss the death hoax.

A fake Facebook page under the name Bill Goldberg shared the false news, writing, “Gone but never forgotten. Matt Hardy (1972-2026).

It also paid tribute to the veteran wrestler, stating, “Matt Hardy - a soul of passion and creation. From broken dreams to immortal legacy. Every scar told a story, every match a memory. Your spirit echoes through wrestling forever. Rest in peace, legend… you live in our hearts.”

The post gained significant traction amassing over 2,000 comments and more than 1,600 shares on the platform.

Matt Hardy has now come forward to dismiss the hoax.

One-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions shared a video on Instagram and said, “Ladies and gentleman, the rumours are not true. The Hardy Boyz are not dead because Matt and Jeff Hardy will not die! We are both alive and well and we will be featured tonight in the main event of TNA IMPACT that starts at 9 pm ET on AMC.”

Hardy said that they would be teaming up with The Righteous to take on The System. He warned The Righteous to do the right thing and not betray the Hardy brothers.

The American professional wrestler said many people had approached him about the troubling posts, prompting him to address the rumours publicly.