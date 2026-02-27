George Pickens, 25, set to earn $28.8m under Cowboys’ franchise tag

NFL team Dallas Cowboys have announced they will place a franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, preventing the Pro Bowler from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The market for free agents to negotiate new deals will open on March 13, 2026.

Pickens will get a guaranteed $28.8 million salary if he signs the franchise tag tender, CBS Sports Texas confirmed.

The hefty salary will make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL for the year.

For the unversed, an NFL free agent is a player whose contract has expired or who has been released, allowing them to negotiate and sign with any team.

Pickens, who is set to celebrate his 25th birthday next week, had an exceptional professional year in 2025.

He finished third in the National Football League (NFL) in receiving yards, totaling 1,429 yards on 93 catches. Pickens scored nine touchdowns.

His impressive performance earned him a second-team All-Pro selection.

For context, a franchise tag is a one-year deal between the player and the franchise that allows a team to keep a player from hitting free agency, usually guaranteeing a salary based on the top players at that position.

Though a franchise tag ensures financial security for the player for one season, it also delays negotiations for a long-term contract.

The Cowboys and Pickens now have a July 15 deadline to negotiate a long-term extension.

If they fail to reach an agreement, Pickens will play the 2026 season under the franchise tag, after which he will once again be eligible for free agency.

Pickens has quickly emerged as one of the Cowboys’ key offenses since his signing in the 2022 NFL draft.