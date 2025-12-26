 
Geo News

US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen

Dollar’s steep annual drop signals more weakness ahead

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 26, 2025

US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen
US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen

The U.S. dollar is poised to close 2025 with its steepest annual decline in eight years, and derivatives markets indicate traders are bracing fro further losses in the final days of the final days of the year and into 2026.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has fallen around 8% this year, its weakest performance since 2017.

The slide accelerated this week, with the index touching its lowest level since early October.

Analysts attribute the sustained pressure to market expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates in 2026, potentially diverging from other major central banks that are nearing the end of their own easing cycles.

The bearish sentiment is clearly reflected in the options market. Major gauges of market positioning, known as risk reversals, indicate traders are most pessimistic on the greenback in three months.

Recent data shows the euro and the Australian dollar have been the primary vehicles for showcasing these downbeat dollar views.

However, analysts warn the trend is not without risk. The currency remains vulnerable to a sharp, data-driven rebound if strong U.S. economic indicators force a hawkish reassessment of the Fed’s policy path.

Despite this caution, the prevailing market signal indicates to a weakening dollar extending its record-breaking slump into the new year. 

More From Viral

Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026: Discover the platforms and reasons
Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026: Discover the platforms and reasons
What is '6-7 Merry Rizzmas'? here's everything to know about viral Gen Alpha slang video
What is '6-7 Merry Rizzmas'? here's everything to know about viral Gen Alpha slang
Afghan Taliban regime demolishes historic Ariana cinema in Kabul
Afghan Taliban regime demolishes historic Ariana cinema in Kabul
Apple discontinued over 20 devices in 2025: See full list here
Apple discontinued over 20 devices in 2025: See full list here
GTA: Tokyo—how close did it really get? Former Rockstar director's reveal leaves fans buzzing
GTA: Tokyo—how close did it really get? Former Rockstar director's reveal leaves fans buzzing
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty in 1MDB scandal trial
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty in 1MDB scandal trial