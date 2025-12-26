Mickey Lee, ‘Big Brother’ dies after cardiac arrest

 
Geo News Digital Desk
December 26, 2025

Former Big Brother Mickey Lee has died at the age of 35.

Her family confirmed the news of demise on Friday, December 25. Lee passed away on Christmas Day following a sudden health crisis.

The reality star appeared on the recently aired season. 

She had been hospitalized earlier in the week after suffering “a series of cardiac arrests” stemming from complications related to the flu.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement shared on her Instagram account.

The official statement reads, “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many.”

She was an active fundraiser in the GoFundMe campaign. The fundraiser had garnered over $33,000 in support by Friday afternoon.

Lee, an event curator, was originally from Jacksonville, Florida and based in Atlanta, was evicted in week eight of the competition, finishing in 10th place.

Alumni from Big Brother have started pouring heartfelt tributes across social media since the news of her passing.

Her family stated that memorial service details will be shared at a later date. 

