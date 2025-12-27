 
Trump administration halts green cards for nationals of 19 countries: Here's full list

Green card processing suspended for 19 countries under new Trump rule

Geo News Digital Desk
December 27, 2025

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has enacted a sweeping new regulation requiring nearly all noncitizens to submit facial recognition scans when entering and exiting the United States.

The new rule is implemented from December 26, 2025.

Titled as “Collection of Biometric Data from Aliens Upon Entry to and Exit from the United States” the law states, “DHS may require certain aliens to provide biometrics when entering and departing the United States, they only authorise DHS to collect biometrics from certain aliens upon departure under pilot programs at land ports and at up to 15 airports and seaports.”

“DHS is amending the regulations to remove the references to pilot programs and the port limitation. In addition, to enable CBP to make the process for verifying the identity of aliens more efficient, accurate, and secure by using facial recognition technology, DHS is amending the regulations to provide that all aliens may be required to be photographed upon entry and/or departure,” it added.

The list of the affected countries is:

  • Afghanistan
  • Burma (Myanmar)
  • Chad
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eritrea
  • Haiti
  • Iran
  • Libya
  • Somalia
  • Sudan
  • Yemen
  • Burundi
  • Cuba
  • Laos
  • Sierra Leone
  • Togo
  • Turkmenistan
  • Venezuela

While U.S. citizens are exempt, they may participate voluntarily. Those who choose not to participate will undergo traditional manual passport inspection. 

