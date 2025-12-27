Zack Snyder reveals how Henry Cavill's journey as Superman began

Zack Snyder, the Justice League director, recalled how Henry Cavill got the role as Superman during 2013-2022 DCU era.

Snyder offered a glimpse of Cavill in the iconic cape and spandex wore by the original Superman, Christopher Reeve.

Reeve starred as the Kryptonian hero in four films between 1978 and 1987.

Taking on to Instagram, Snyder shared the photo with the caption, “Henry Cavill. The original Superman suit. This photo. It was undeniable.”

He also shared another close shot-up, adding, “With the last image I shared, and this one we showed WB everyone agreed: Henry Cavill was Superman. That’s where the journey began.” -Merry Christmas.”

However, this isn’t the first time Snyder has offered a glimpse of Cavill in Reeve’s suit.

Previously, the filmmaker posted a behind-the-scenes shot of Cavill in the costume sitting in a makeup chair on the set wearing that suit.

In an interview reported by Entertainment Weekly in 2016, Snyder explained, “We didn't have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so he wore the original Christopher Reeve suit. He put it on and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, 'Dang, you’re Superman!'"

Cavill debuted his role in 2013's Man of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), he also made a cameo in 2022's Black Adam.

Despite news of more to come as Superman, Cavill’s iteration was scrapped after James Gunn and Peter Safran rebooted the onscreen DC Universe.

The new Superman role is played by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Following the box office success of Superman earlier this year, it’s sequel Man of Tomorrow is slated for release July 9, 2027.