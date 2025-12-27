US will return to moon within Trump’s second tenure NASA chief Jared Isaacman

Newly appointed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman claimed that the U.S. will return to the Moon during President Donald Trump’s ongoing second tenure.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Closing Bell Overtime,” Isaacman outlined the space agency's commitment, in harmony with that of Trump, to lunar exploration, which is considered crucial for unlocking the “orbital economy.”

The new NASA chief's remarks came shortly after his confirmation by the Senate, following a complex nomination process that began in December 2024.

Initially nominated by Trump, Isaacman’s appointment was briefly derailed due to unspecified concerns related to his ties with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. However, he was nominated again last month.

Isaacman highlighted the potential for lunar opportunities, including establishing space data centres and infrastructure, as well as mining Helium-3, a rare gas on the moon's surface that could serve as fuel for fusion power.

He also mentioned plans for building a “moon base” and investing in nuclear power and space nuclear propulsion to expedite NASA's exploration efforts.

The world-class US aerospace giant is also collaborating with contractors like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing for its Artemis programme, which aims to prepare for future Mars missions.

The Artemis II mission, featuring crewed test flights, is expected to take off soon, followed by the Artemis III mission, for which SpaceX is developing the lunar landing system.

Advancements in heavy-lift launch vehicles and on-orbit cryogenic propellant transfer will make lunar missions more affordable and frequent, paving the way for future explorations to Mars and beyond.