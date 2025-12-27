 
Geo News

US will return to moon within Trump's second tenure: NASA chief Jared Isaacman

Isaacman outlined Trump’s commitment is crucial for unlocking the 'orbital economy'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

US will return to moon within Trump’s second tenure NASA chief Jared Isaacman
US will return to moon within Trump’s second tenure NASA chief Jared Isaacman

Newly appointed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman claimed that the U.S. will return to the Moon during President Donald Trump’s ongoing second tenure.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Closing Bell Overtime,” Isaacman outlined the space agency's commitment, in harmony with that of Trump, to lunar exploration, which is considered crucial for unlocking the “orbital economy.”

The new NASA chief's remarks came shortly after his confirmation by the Senate, following a complex nomination process that began in December 2024.

Initially nominated by Trump, Isaacman’s appointment was briefly derailed due to unspecified concerns related to his ties with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. However, he was nominated again last month.

Isaacman highlighted the potential for lunar opportunities, including establishing space data centres and infrastructure, as well as mining Helium-3, a rare gas on the moon's surface that could serve as fuel for fusion power.

He also mentioned plans for building a “moon base” and investing in nuclear power and space nuclear propulsion to expedite NASA's exploration efforts.

The world-class US aerospace giant is also collaborating with contractors like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing for its Artemis programme, which aims to prepare for future Mars missions.

The Artemis II mission, featuring crewed test flights, is expected to take off soon, followed by the Artemis III mission, for which SpaceX is developing the lunar landing system.

Advancements in heavy-lift launch vehicles and on-orbit cryogenic propellant transfer will make lunar missions more affordable and frequent, paving the way for future explorations to Mars and beyond.

More From Viral

London mayor fires back after Trump calls him ‘disgusting'
London mayor fires back after Trump calls him ‘disgusting'
Trump administration halts green cards for nationals of 19 countries: Here's full list
Trump administration halts green cards for nationals of 19 countries: Here's full list
Frontier flight incident: Everything we know about viral video
Frontier flight incident: Everything we know about viral video
Mickey Lee, ‘Big Brother' dies after cardiac arrest
Mickey Lee, ‘Big Brother' dies after cardiac arrest
US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen
US dollar heads for worst year since 2017, with more losses seen
Why Silver price is surging even more than Gold?
Why Silver price is surging even more than Gold?