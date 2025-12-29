George Clooney shares 'priceless moment' while filming 'Jay Kelly'

'Jay Kelly' director paid unexpected tribute to George Clooney in film

George Clooney has expressed an unforgettable moment he experienced while shooting for the Netflix movie, Jay Kelly.

The comedy drama featuring Clooney along with Adam Sandler revolved around a film star, who go together on a trip to Europe, where they confront the choices, they have made and the legacies they’ll leave behind.

In a recent interview on Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table, the Wolfs actor discussed the scene where his character received a lifetime achievement award in a packed theatre while watching the clips of his on-screen career.

The 64-year-old was surprised to see that the director Noah Baumbach also added clips from his real-life filmography.

Geroge opened, “Oh, it was a surprise all right. I was surprised.” The legendary actor revealed that him and Adam were both stunned as they did not expect something like this.

“We were both surprised. We felt things that we didn’t expect to feel. We held hands”, added Clooney.

He further confessed that he completely had no idea that Noah was going to add clips of his filmography.

The Ocean's Eleven actor statd, “No, I didn’t know he was going to use sort of clips from my own actual career, which was a surprise. And you get to look at a lot of bad haircuts over the… mullets.”