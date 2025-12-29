Millie Bobby Brown gets honest about toll of plastic surgery rumours

Millie Bobby Brown gets honest about toll of plastic surgery rumourrs

Millie Bobby Brown recalled one of her worst experiences in life.

While the Stranger Things star previously put the plastic surgery rumours to rest with a powerful response, she has only recently opened up about the toll the rampant speculations took on her during that time.

“I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day,” she revealed.

Recounting the wave of scrutiny she has faced then, the Enola Holmes actress continued, “‘Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!’ I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like sh-t to me – I know that’s your job… But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go.”

“It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it,” she expressed her frustrations and raised concerns for young and upcoming talent

“For some reason people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time… And because I don’t, I’m now a target,” the Damsel actress added in an interview with British Vogue.

For the unversed, in March, the 21-year-old British beauty went on the Electric State press tour, where she faced rumours about going under the knife.

After she kicked off the Stranger Things press tour in the last few weeks, Brown was asked about that time period, and revealed the headlines and speculation caused distress.