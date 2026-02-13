Has Trump administration really ended its Minnesota ICE surge, or just rebranded it?

The Trump administration announced Thursday, February 12, that it is ending its two-month immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a massive operation that flooded the Twin Cities with 3,000 federal agents.

As a result of the operation, 4,000 arrests were made, and two U.S. citizens were dead.

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed from Minneapolis that a “significant drawdown” is already underway.

He asserted that most agents have returned to home bases or have been deployed elsewhere.

A small footprint will remain to close out what the administration called “Operation Metro Surge.”

Homan said: “As a result of our effort here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals.”

Earlier, Minnesota leaders strongly condemned the operation. Tim Walz described it as “an unprecedented federal invasion in all aspects of life.”

“The long road to recovery starts now, they left us with deep damage, generational trauma. They left us with economic ruin in some cases,” he added.

Minnesota officials remain skeptical.

Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne said, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan echoed: “I won’t believe it until they’re actually gone.”

They also criticise the fact that no announcement was made by the administration when it wound down similar operations in Los Angeles and Chicago last year.

Homan’s announcement also reconfirmed "that mass deportation is still on the table and will continue to be our goal," and cooperation with local jails has "actually enhanced our ability to enforce and deport aliens with minimal visibility."