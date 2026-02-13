Here’s what happens when Moon turns Sun into ‘Ring of Fire’

An annual solar eclipse is set to transform the sun into a blazing “ring of fire” over the remote corner of Antarctica.

The eclipse will be observed on February 17, when the moon will pass directly in front of the sun while at its farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit.

Since the moon is unable to fully cover the sun, it leaves a visible halo of sunlight encircling the moon’s dark shadow.

The ring of fire will form phase by phase.

Partial eclipse begins (4:56 a.m. EST / 0956 GMT)

The moon will partially cover the sun’s edge, making its “first contact.” In the following hours, the lunar dark will sweep swiftly across the solar disk, transforming the sun into a narrowing crescent.

Annularity begins (6:42 a.m. EST / 1142 GMT)

With the second contact, the ring of fire phase starts. Here, the moon will come entirely within the sun’s disk. The sky will darken, with only the sun’s outer rim visible as a golden ring.

Maximum eclipse (7:12 a.m. EST / 1212 GMT)

The perfect halo is created as the moon reaches the dead centre of the solar disk. This phase will last for about two hours across Antarctica before the ring starts to break.

Partial eclipse ends

The third contact breaks the ring as the moon touches the sun’s opposite edges. In the following hour, the lunar disk will return slowly until the fourth contact. At the fourth contact, the last silver of the moon leaves the sun entirely.

Although the ring of fire is visible in remote areas of Antarctica, it is important to note that viewing the sun directly without any preventive eclipse glasses can be dangerous.

It can cause severe and permanent eye damage. Therefore, spectators are advised to avoid looking at the sun without any eclipse glasses or solar filters.

Following the eclipse, another celestial event is waiting. A total lunar eclipse known as a “blood moon” will be visible on March 3 across North America, East Asia, and Australia.