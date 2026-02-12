Why has footballer Thomas Partey been charged again?

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with two further counts of rape, bringing the total number of alleged victims in the case to four.

Previously, in July, the 32-year-old was charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault relating to another victim.

At Southwark Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. In September 2025, he was granted conditional bail.

The new charges follow a separate report made to police in August that dates back to 2020.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the new counts have been authorized after reviewing the evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police.

Partey is ordered to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13 for his first hearing in connection with the new allegations.

The earlier charges concern alleged offences that occurred between 2021 and 2022, during the period when Partey was playing for Arsenal in the Premier League.

After four days, he was charged leaving the north London club at the end of June after expiration of his contract.

Related to his initial charges, a trial has been scheduled to begin on November 2 before a High Court judge.

According to his bail conditions, Partey must inform the police of any international travel in advance and contact any complainants.