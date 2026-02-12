‘QuitGPT’ explained: Why users are cancelling ChatGPT?

A grassroot campaign known as “QuitGPT” is gaining attention online, urging users to boycott ChatGPT.

Users are encouraged to stop using OpenAI’s chatbot in protest to company’s perceived ties with political ties and ethical concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

The movement started in early February 2026 across major social media platforms, including Reddit, Instagram, and a dedicated campaign website.

The motive of the campaign is to urge users to delete the ChatGPT app, cancel paid subscriptions, and switch to alternative AI platforms.

One of the major reasons behind the boycott is the political donations made by OpenAI president Greg Brockman, citing that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uses AI tools powered by ChatGPT-4 for resume screening.

Campaign’s finance filings show that Brockman and his wife each donated $12.5 million to President Donald Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., accounting for a major portion of its late 2025 fundraising.

The revelation sparked backlash from users who oppose the Trump administration's policies, especially following controversial immigration enforcement actions earlier this year.

There’s no confirmed data reflecting how many users have cancelled their ChatGPT subscription following the boycott campaign.

Experts have also cited that consumer-driven boycotts have the potential to shape behavior, provided that there is sufficient participation.

In addition, it seems that internal forces are being felt, particularly in tech companies, as employees ask to distance themselves from government bodies and politicians.