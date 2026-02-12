Did Jutta Leerdam suffer Olympic wardrobe malfunction? Viral video debunked

Jutta Leerdam, the professional Dutch speed skater who bagged gold in the women’s 1000 m event at the 2026 Olympics, has since then been generating buzz on social media.

Amid all this buzz, a viral yet unverified video is making rounds on the internet that features a Dutch speed skater skidding out at the Winter Olympic Games and ripping her racing suit.

The crash that was featured in the viral video involved a Dutch short-track speed skater, Suzanne Schulting, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

As reported by the Dutch outlet NU.nl, this incident happened in December 2025 during an ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Hamar, Norway.

During that heat, Schulting crashed in a 500-meter race as she appeared to slip.

While speaking about the crash, she told the outlet that she first did not realize the damage.

Explaining the crash moment, she said, “I didn’t notice it at first. After the race, I covered it up immediately, but as a woman, that’s obviously not nice. It makes this evening even more awkward.”

But despite crashing badly, she got back up and finished the race.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

The 26-year-old Leerdam, who hails from the Netherlands, is a professional speed skater, has been participating in long-track sprint events, and is an Olympian.

Leerdam won the women’s 1000 m event at Milan Cortina 2026 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Leerdam, 26, is a seven-time world champion speed skater. A silver medalist in the 1000m event from the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing and widely recognized as one of the masters of the sport.

Jutta Leerdam’s next big challenge is coming up this Sunday, February 15, when she will seek another medal in the 500 m race.