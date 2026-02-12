What Instagram CEO said in court: 5 key takeaways from ‘addiction trial’

The most recognised social media platforms, Instagram and YouTube, have been accused of creating addiction leading to mental health problems in a California court.

However, the case entered a pivotal phase as Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, defended his platform.

He presented a robust defense against the addiction claims. Here are key takeaways from his testimony:

‘Problematic use’ vs. ‘clinical addiction’

Mosseri firmly rejected the claims of Instagram being “clinically addictive,” drawing a clear difference between heavy use and medical addiction. He acknowledged that spending 16 hours a day on the app is “problematic,” but calling it an addiction is not justified, as there’s no clinical dependency. He drew comparisons between excessive scrolling and binge-watching a television show.

Safety vs. free expression

Mosseri told the court there is “always a trade-off between safety and speech.” He stated that Instagram aims to “be as safe as possible and censor as little as possible.” He said the company all features pre-tested and has introduced protections such as limiting adult content and muting nighttime notifications.

Beauty filters under scrutiny

The plaintiff’s attorney, Mark Lanier, continued to question Mosseri about discussions within Instagram on beauty filters, which critics argue may exacerbate concerns about body image. There were also emails during the court hearing that indicated there were concerns within the company about appearing to be more interested in growth than responsibility by lifting the ban on the filters.

The plaintiff’s claims

The case focuses on a 20-year-old California woman who alleges Instagram and YouTube were built to create compulsive use, contributing to anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia. TikTok and Snap previously faced similar claims.

Wider Implications

Experts predict this trial will influence thousands of other cases like it across the country. If Meta loses, it could potentially have serious implications for the design of its apps, as well as damage awards.

Additional high-profile executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are also expected to testify as the case progresses.