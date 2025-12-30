Danny Ramirez ‘TLOU’ exit draws comparison with Pedro Pascal’s Marvel work

Danny Ramirez’s exit from The Last Of Us sparked a new fan debate, comparing his Marvel commitments to Pedro Pascal’s.

The 33-year-old actor, who appeared in four episodes of the series as a member of the Fireflies named Manny Alvarez, has officially exited season three as recasting news is confirmed.

Ramirez had to pass this project due to scheduling conflicts as he won’t be able to film the third season of the HBO hit.

The recasting news isn’t just an update but becomes a flashpoint for long-simmering frustration over planning and pacing to the game and the show’s long-term direction.

Reddit users have been arguing over major issues tied to the Ramirez’s recasting and what it means for The Last of Us Season 3:

Was the recasting avoidable or a planning failure?

Many fans think the showrunners should’ve anticipated scheduling conflicts before casting Ramirez.

"They shoulda had foresight for this by not casting someone who’s already sold his soul to a marvel contract," one wrote.

Critics argue it was poor foresight to cast a rising MCU actor for a major supporting role that requires heavy filming.

Others push back, saying actors shouldn’t be blamed for taking big career opportunities and that this falls on production planning.

Why is this different from Pedro Pascal’s Marvel work?

A big debate centers on comparisons to the Chilean-American actor also being in the MCU.

One side says the 50-year-old actor’s situation isn’t comparable because his character is already dead in the show, with most flashbacks reportedly filmed.

The other side argues Marvel commitments can still complicate availability, but most agree Pedro’s role doesn’t require the same level of ongoing filming as Manny’s.

Moreover, fans familiar with the game are worried because Season 3 is expected to heavily follow Abby’s storyline, where Manny is an important character.

Recasting him raises concerns about continuity, immersion, and emotional impact, especially since Seasons 2 and 3 are said to overlap in timeline.