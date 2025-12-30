Jake Paul shares emotional message after Anthony Joshua accident

Jake Paul has reacted to the tragic accident involving his rival boxer Anthony Joshua, who knocked him out in a boxing bout just 10 days ago.

AJ was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that killed two people; however, the two-time unified heavyweight champion was rescued alive.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the social media sensation-turned-boxer shared a message expressing condolences over the loss of two lives and offered prayers for the swift recovery of Joshua.

Paul wrote: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Revealing the names of the dead, Paul said: “RIP Sina Ghami and Kevi ‘Latif/Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.”

Anthony’s promoters shared an update stating that the boxer sustained injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for checks and treatment, adding: “The athlete is now in stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

AJ challenged Tyson Fury after knocking out Jake Paul to come out of retirement and fight him and sources reveal that a showdown was being planned for October or November next year.

However, Monday’s horrifying accident has made it highly doubtful that Joshua will be able to return to the ring soon.