Liverpool dismiss set-piece coach Aaron Briggs after poor defensive record

Liverpool set-piece coach Aaron Briggs has parted ways with the club after a disappointing record in the big five leagues of Europe.

He joined the club in July 2024 and left after 18 months. Liverpool conceded more set-piece goals (12) than any other team in all five major leagues.

He was initially appointed as an individual development coach. However, after the club’s failed attempt to find a suitable candidate for the set-piece coach role, Briggs was given the responsibility.

He assumed the role in September and just after three months, the club decided an intervention was needed and reached a mutual decision to part ways with Briggs.

In the official announcement of his departure, Liverpool wrote: “Liverpool FC can confirm Aaron Briggs has departed his role as set-piece coach of the men’s first team.”

The statement continued: “Having joined the club in July 2024 – initially in the role of individual development coach – Briggs contributed to our Premier League title success last season as a member of Arne Slot’s backroom staff.”

The club concluded the announcement with best wishes for Briggs.

According to The Times, the club is not looking for a replacement for Briggs and the responsibility for set pieces will now lie with their head coach Slot and other coaching staff.