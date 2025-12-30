Why rapper D4vd could now face murder charges in Celeste Rivas' case: here's what to know

D4vd, a.k.a., David Anthony Burke, could face murder charges following new evidence in the 15-year-old teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez case.

Prosecutors are likely to pursue the murder case through a grand jury, as reported by TMZ on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old teen whose decomposed body was recovered from a Tesla trunk owned by D4vd, parked near Hollywood Hills in September 2025.

In the aftermath of the tragic murder, the Los Angeles Police Department raided the Hollywood Hills rental home where the singer had been staying, serving a warrant and seizing items including a laptop.

D4vd, according to the LAPD officials, had cooperated with investigations but later canceled tour dates as the investigation progressed.

Has the Rivas case turned the grand jury "investigative"?

Beth Silverman, is spearheading the prosecution, who is known for handling complex and high-profile murder cases.

According to insiders, she believes the available evidence, both circumstantial and testimonial, is enough to justify bringing charges against 20-year-old ‘Romantic Homicide’ singer D4vd.

It added fuel to the proceedings that the testimony of the rapper’s manager, Robert Morgenroth, who had reportedly spent several days answering loaded questions from the jury, particularly regarding why authorities were not informed earlier.

Additionally, witnesses could be presented to the grand jury as early as February, as reported by TMZ, indicating an indictment may not be immediate.

Despite this, LAPD authorities have continued to investigate the case as a suspicious death.

D4vd has reportedly halted his world tour, is cooperating with investigators, and has submitted his electronic devices for examination.

For context, 15-year-old teen Celeste Rivas was first reported missing from her home in Lake Elsinore on April 5 last year, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Her remains were discovered on September 8, 2025, on the eve of her 15th birthday, bound in plastic inside a Tesla’s trunk owned by David Anthony Burke, a.k.a., D4vd.