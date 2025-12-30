Kanye West denies viral 'Boss Bucket List' after it sparks online frenzy: here's why

Kanye West, best known as Ye, has always lived his life to the fullest. Now this time, the buzz is coming from a paper.

Kanye West’s viral handwritten note, titled “Boss Bucket List,” has sparked buzz online and exploded across X (formerly Twitter).

The viral note is what has left fans in a frenzy, amassing millions of views within hours.

The ‘Boss Bucket List’ contains 36 goals, some bold, some odd, and some with very distinct Kanye vibes.

The page combines danger with brutal honesty, from swimming with great white sharks to wanting a pug.

Fans are just amused by the resurfaced buzz-worthy ‘Boss Bucket List.’

What is actually on Ye’s viral ‘Boss Bucket List’?

Ye’s list screens from death-defying stunts to moments of quiet self-care.

He penned down dreams of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, a trip to Machu Picchu, skydiving, and swimming beside sharks.

These are not just a normal person’s travel bucket list, it’s insane. The snapshots from the edge of living.

With few goals already ticked off, that includes surfing, scuba diving, snowboarding, and riding an elephant.

The last but shocking goal, number 36, reads, “learn to pole dance.” That single line sparked everything.

Netizens react

The resurfaced viral ‘Boss Bucket List’ has netizens buzzing as they pore over all 36 goals, some poking fun at Ye’s ambitions, others laughing and sharing viral one-liners.

One user quipped, “You can’t really swim in the dead sea.”

Another viral comment reads, “Billionaire got learn to invest on his bucket list.”

A third user chimed in on Goal #36, commenting, “Learning to Pole dance is crazy work.”

“Swim with shark and learn to poll dance is wild,” a fourth user commented.

Ye breaks his silence

Amid all the viral buzz surrounding the handwritten 'Boss Bucket List,' Kanye West took to X on Monday, December 29, and brushed off the claims by reposting a tweet from Complex Music, writing, “This list is not real,” thus settling the dust once and for all.

Is Ye’s announced ‘new album’ the long-awaited 'Bully'

Ye, over the weekend, appeared on Deon Cole’s comedy show, whereafter he was introduced on stage to chat with the iconic comedian.

He confirmed he has a “new album” on the way. It’s unclear if that project is the much-delayed Bully or a completely separate album.