Gospel icon Richard Smallwood dies from kidney failure complications

Richard Smallwood, a classically trained composer and giant of contemporary gospel music who made famous anthems like “Total Praise” and “Center of My Joy,” died Tuesday, December 30.

He was 77.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist. He attributed his death to complications of kidney failure at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Maryland.

Smallwood’s career, spanning five decades, connected the sacred and the mainstream.

His compositions were covered by music’s biggest names notably Whitney Houston, who recorded his song “I Love the Lord” for the The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack.

Destiny’s Child also featured his work “Total Praise” in a gospel medley, and Boyz II Men closed an album with a refrain from his music.

He was born in Atlanta and raised in Washington D.C. The legend was a music prodigy, playing piano by ear at five and forming his own gospel group by eleven.

He graduated from Howard University where he helped found the school’s gospel choir. He later taught music at the University of Maryland.

In 1977, he found The Richard Smallwood Singers, creating a classically-infused sound that attracted young children.

The group’s debut album spent 87 weeks on the Billboard charts.

Despite having a successful music career with eight Grammy nominations, three Dove Awards, and a 2006 induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, he opened up about his battles with depression and the frustration of the music industry.

In his later years, he faced major health challenges including mild dementia, due to which he barely made public appearances.