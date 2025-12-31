Britney Spears, son Sean Preston struggle to make amends after Christmas

Britney Spears spent the holidays with son Jayden Preston but Sean refused to join

Britney Spears and her sons, Jayden Preston and Sean Preston, have shared a complicated relationship for more than a decade at the expense of her mental health struggles and conservatorship.

The 44-year-old pop star is now reportedly trying to rebuild her relationship to make up for lost time with her sons, but the reconciliation is not so smooth sailing.

The Toxic hitmaker spent Christmas with her younger son Jayden, 19, in her house in California, but she reportedly tried to convince her eldest, Sean, 20, to join them as well, which he did not agree to.

Sean made the choice because he wasn’t “ready to meet her halfway,” and it really hurt the pop icon.

He chose to celebrate the holidays with grandma Lynne Spears and aunt Jamie Lynn Spears in Louisiana instead, with whom he shares a close bond and feels comfortable around.

Spears subtly hinted at the family drama in her Christmas post, writing, “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix.”

Jayden, however, had an “amazing” and “beautiful” holiday bonding with his mom, and it “deepened their connection,” a source told Us Weekly.