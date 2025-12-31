Russia flaunts nuclear-capable 'impossible to intercept' Oreshnik missile in new video

Russia has flaunted its “unstoppable” nuclear missile, which it claims cannot be intercepted, for the first time in a video released on Tuesday, just days after claiming that President Vladimir Putin’s residence was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Amid the escalating geopolitical tensions, the Russian Defence Ministry released a video showcasing the Oreshnik missile system deployed at an undisclosed location in Belarus.

The ministry said the missile is impossible to intercept and can reach NATO headquarters in just 17 minutes, as its speed reportedly exceeds Mach 10.

For context, Mach 10 is an extreme hypersonic speed, meaning it's 10 times the speed of sound, roughly 7,600 miles per hour (12,200 km/h) at sea level.

The state news agency TASS reported that missiles with a 3,100 mile range can reach any air base in Poland in “seven” minutes and London in just “eight” minutes.

Oreshnik is not an intercontinental missile and the United States (U.S.) is out of its range; however, its deployment of the missile in Europe puts American allies directly at risk of being targeted.

The show of military capabilities comes days after the U.S. President Donald Trump expressed fears that the conflict could turn into a world war.

“Things like this end up in a third world war,” Trump told reporters on December 11, 2025. However, much has changed since then, as Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the 20 point peace plan.

Both leaders claim that nearly 80 percent of the plan has been agreed but Moscow is yet to provide a reaction to the U.S.-Ukraine proposed plan.