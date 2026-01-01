Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s family rift headed to Netflix series

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s wedding continued to draw the attention even after the big day, as new claims suggested that the event may soon appear on screen.

The couple got married in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey shortly after Christmas, surrounded by about 200 guests.

While the wedding was meant to be a happy moment, it was also marked by some family stress and tension.

A few members of Adam’s family did not attend because of an ongoing fallout, including his mother Caroline, who later shared how hurt she felt.

However, reports claimed that the wedding could feature in an upcoming Netflix show which will be focused on Holly’s father, famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

Reportedly, Cameras have followed Gordon for a year, capturing moments from his personal and professional life.

However, it was also revealed that filming continued on the wedding day as well, making the family absence hard to miss.

A source said: “The cameras were there and part of the day was filmed. It’ll be very obvious which family members aren’t there.”

The couple also sparked massive buzz for how they treated their guests, as it was claimed Holly and Adam spent a large amount of money on thank you gifts.

The show has not yet confirmed the footage, but the claims kept the wedding drama in public view.