‘1/1/1' meme takes over internet as world welcomes new year

As the world enters the New Year, a calendar-themed meme has taken over the internet with many expressing their inability to understand the complex 1/1/1 figure.

A post shared by a popular X (formerly Twitter) account, Today Years Old, quickly turned into a playful internet phenomenon. It noted January 1, 2026 as “1/1/1” referring to month one, day one and the first day of the year, adding, “This will not happen again until 2035”.

While the post confused many, it was amusing for others, and netizens expressed varied reactions.

A user asked xAI’s chatbot Grok to explain the meme and the chatbot replied with a numerology concept.

It wrote: “The ‘1/1/1’ is a numerology concept for Jan 1, 2026: month 1 + day 1 + year 2026 (2+0+2+6=10, then 1+0=1). It's viewed as a special date for new beginnings. Last occurred in 2017, next in 2035.”

Several others attempted to validate the numerology concept in their own posts.

Another confused X user came up with their own numerology logic as they wrote: “For the first time in years, today, December 31, 2025 falls on 31/31/31. This phenomenon will not happen again until the 22nd century.”

Others shared different memes to cope, as a popular Pudgy Penguins page wrote: “Type of post your unemployed friend sends you at 2PM on a Wednesday.”

As the debate continues, the meme highlights how social media turns even the simplest calendar dates into moments of widespread confusion, humor and creativity.