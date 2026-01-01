 
Geo News

Dozens feared dead after fire sweeps through Swiss Alps bar during New Year celebrations

Cause of fire is not determined yet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

Dozens feared dead after fire sweeps through Swiss Alps bar during New Year celebrations
Dozens feared dead after fire sweeps through Swiss Alps bar during New Year celebrations

A devastating fire tore through a crowded bar in the Swiss Alps early on New Year’s Day. The unfortunate incident left dozens of people presumed dead and about 100 seriously injured.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation bar and lounge in the resort town of Crans-Montana, less than two hours after revelers gathered to welcome 2026.

Valais cantonal police commander Frédéric Gisler stated in the official news conference that “several tens of people” were believed to have died.

He cautioned that the exact number of casualties is not confirmed yet, as identification of victims was still underway, and access to parts of the burned structure remained unsafe.

Rescue teams have launched a massive response with helicopters and ambulances ferrying victims to hospitals across the region.

Local hospitals quickly reached capacity, forcing authorities to divert patients to medical centers in other parts of Switzerland. Officials also confirmed that some foreign nationals were injured.

Prosecutors emphasized that it was too early to assess the cause of the fire and ruled out any suggestion of a possible attack.

Witness cited by local media described flames as harrowing, and they spoke of panic as people tried to escape through narrow exits.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, calling the incident a “terrible tragedy” on what should have been a night of joy. 

More From Viral

Elon Musk rings in new year with generous charity donation
Elon Musk rings in new year with generous charity donation
Historic Amsterdam church destroyed in New Year's Eve fire
Historic Amsterdam church destroyed in New Year's Eve fire
Peruvian shamans' 2026 predictions: here's what you need to know video
Peruvian shamans' 2026 predictions: here's what you need to know
Gaming smartphone with the highest refresh rate ever? THIS phone will debut in 2026
Gaming smartphone with the highest refresh rate ever? THIS phone will debut in 2026
World's oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura joins new club at 59
World's oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura joins new club at 59
Smartphones going to be dead in 2026?
Smartphones going to be dead in 2026?