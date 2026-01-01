Dozens feared dead after fire sweeps through Swiss Alps bar during New Year celebrations

A devastating fire tore through a crowded bar in the Swiss Alps early on New Year’s Day. The unfortunate incident left dozens of people presumed dead and about 100 seriously injured.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation bar and lounge in the resort town of Crans-Montana, less than two hours after revelers gathered to welcome 2026.

Valais cantonal police commander Frédéric Gisler stated in the official news conference that “several tens of people” were believed to have died.

He cautioned that the exact number of casualties is not confirmed yet, as identification of victims was still underway, and access to parts of the burned structure remained unsafe.

Rescue teams have launched a massive response with helicopters and ambulances ferrying victims to hospitals across the region.

Local hospitals quickly reached capacity, forcing authorities to divert patients to medical centers in other parts of Switzerland. Officials also confirmed that some foreign nationals were injured.

Prosecutors emphasized that it was too early to assess the cause of the fire and ruled out any suggestion of a possible attack.

Witness cited by local media described flames as harrowing, and they spoke of panic as people tried to escape through narrow exits.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, calling the incident a “terrible tragedy” on what should have been a night of joy.