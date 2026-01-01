UK braces for more snow, travel disruption as Met Office issues amber warnings

The UK is set to experience a snow blanket and icy conditions from the very start of the new year.

The Met Office UK has issued a "risk to life” warning as snow is expected to blanket the country.

According to the forecast, some regions of Scotland could see up to 5 cm of snow, with up to 10 cm in other parts.

The travel disruptions are also predicted due to the icy conditions, with forecasters advising extra time for travels and checking public transport availability.

Besides this, the UK Health Security Agency has also updated cold health alerts to cover most of England with an amber warning effective from 31 December, 2025, until January 6, 2026.

With some warnings in effect for northern and northeastern Scotland, with heavy persistent showers expected from Friday afternoon through Saturday midday.

According to the Met Office, stranded vehicles and disruptions to trains and flights are expected.

There is also a possibility that rural communities could become cut off, while power outages are likely too, it added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Met Office shared the update, saying a “dip in the sea” on New Year’s Day will feel “relatively mild compared to the wind chill that can be expected on land."

The warning added that strong eastern coasts should be aware of large waves and higher tides brought by strong winds.