What is OpenAI secretly building? AI gadget that serves as both 'a pen', an audio device

OpenAI's upcoming AI gadget is likely to be manufactured by Foxconn, renowned iPhone assembler

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 01, 2026

It had emerged over a year ago that Jony Ive, the former Apple hardware design chief, was collaborating with OpenAI on an AI-powered device, and now recent reports have spilt the beans on this mysterious AI project, suggesting it could be an AI-integrated pen.

OpenAI's upcoming gadget is likely to be manufactured by Foxconn, a renowned iPhone assembler. The device is expected to function as both “a pen” and “a ‘to-go’ audio device,” according to industry tipster Smart Pikachu.

This description indicates a pen-style device that could transcribe handwritten notes directly to ChatGPT. If it also serves as an audio device, chances are fair that users would be engaging in two-way communication with ChatGPT through a connected smartphone.

OpenAI's secret AI product is internally referred to as Gumdrop, for which the company initially aimed to partner with Chinese manufacturer Luxshare. However, a dispute over manufacturing locations has led OpenAI to consider Foxconn, with production expected to take place in Vietnam.

As outlined by Android Authority, the device might be built at a Foxconn site in the US, as the ChatGPT maker has facilities in several states.

While standalone AI devices have struggled to find a market, with early products like the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin facing criticism, it is estimated that a pen-style device would offer a unique approach.

The noteworthy development is the lack of clarity regarding whether consumers will embrace dedicated AI hardware, but Gumdrop represents a surprising step into the future of AI integration.

