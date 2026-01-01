PS6 and next Xbox console's launch dates pushed back: Find out when they will debut

A development has unfolded to the dismay of avid console gamers, as the launch of Sony and Microsoft's next-generation gaming consoles, expected around 2027 or 2028, could be delayed due to rising costs and tight supplies of RAM.

It also came to light that significant price increases for DRAM and other memory components are prompting both companies to reconsider their launch timelines.

Why PS6 and upcoming Xbox console's launch is delayed?

The expected postponement to the debuts of PS6 and the next Xbox console comes in as memory prices have surged dramatically this year, mostly driven by high demand from AI infrastructure and data centres, which have outbid consumer device manufacturers for limited chip production capacity, Digital Trends reported, citing a recent report.

As a result, obtaining memory for the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox has become more expensive and uncertain for the makers, likely inflating production costs beyond what Sony and Microsoft would go for at the time of launch.

Both top-notch consoles were initially expected to follow the traditional seven-to-eight-year cycle, but the current memory supply-demand disparity appears to have disrupted this rhythm.

Delaying the PS6 and latest Xbox launches would reportedly allow RAM producers to increase capacity and lower prices, making it more feasible for both companies to release their consoles without high costs.

This situation brings mixed outcomes for gamers.

While a delay could postpone the most likely leap in performance and features associated with a new console generation, it might as well provide developers with more time to fine-tune current-generation titles.

As the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are already experiencing multiple price hikes, they may remain in production longer than initially planned and remain relevant in the high-end console industry.