Tom Hiddleston listens to Laura Dern tell a story about his ex Taylor Swift

The ‘Thor’ star and the pop megastar had a whirlwind romance 2016

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have long moved on from their whirlwind romance a decade later, but the internet will never forget.

The Thor actor found himself in an awkward moment during the New Year’s Eve special of The Graham Norton Show, where his fellow guest Laura Dern shared a story about her close friendship with the pop megastar. Hiddleston was on the BBC show to promote season two of The Night Manager when host Graham Norton pointed out Dern’s connection to Swift. The Jurassic Park actress has previously described their bond as a “deep friendship” and starred in Swift’s 2022 Bejeweled music video.

As Hiddleston listened on, Dern launched into a humorous anecdote about how the younger generation recognised her not for her iconic movie roles, but for starring in a Swift video. The interaction happened during a family vacation to Hawaii with a stop at a Jurassic Park attraction.

“In that moment I was the most famous person that ever lived,” she joked, thinking that she would be swarmed by Jurassic Park fans. “I said to my young children ‘this is going to be a nightmare for mom guys,’” she recalled.

“And suddenly I see these three teenage girls start to lose their minds and run toward me… Right under the Jurassic Park sign they yell ‘oh my god! You’re the girl in the Taylor Swift video!!’”

While the story drew laughter from the audience — and even a small chuckle from Hiddleston — viewers online were quick to point out his stiff reaction.

“His face says it all,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “He looks damned uncomfortable on that couch though, doesn’t he?”

Swift is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, and Hiddleston recently welcomed his second child with fiancée Zawe Ashton.