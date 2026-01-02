Simon Cowell 'busier than ever' with new projects with Joe Jonas on board

The proof-of-concept recording also featured Joe Jonas joining the judging panel

Simon Cowell is reportedly set for more creative work, creating another new band for Disney+ just weeks after he formed December 10 on his latest Netflix show.

The former X Factor judge, 66, formulated the seven-piece boy band in his series, Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

However, he is now believed to be joining a judging panel, alongside Mel B, for Who's In The Band after its pilot was approved by the streamer, according to The Sun.

A TV insider told the publication: 'Simon has a very busy year ahead of him — in fact, he probably hasn't been this busy since the days of The X Factor.

'As well as a potential second series of his Netflix show, he will be on our screens through much of this spring on Britain's Got Talent on ITV, and a new series of America's Got Talent.

'Then there is the X Factor documentary on Sky, which he is being teed up to appear on, and now this new Disney show, which has a great deal going for it.

'Who's In The Band will see competitors sing the same song at the same time inside coloured tubes. The proof-of-concept recording also featured Joe Jonas joining the judging panel.

The new show will be hosted by Rei Ami, who voiced Zoey's singing in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.