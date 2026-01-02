When will Chris Jericho return to WWE? date, event revealed

Former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) world champion Chris Jericho is likely to return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as his contract with AEW expired on December 31, 2025.

Rumours have been circling in wrestling circles that the 55-year-old will return to WWE this year, the company where he spent nearly two decades of his career. Jericho debuted with WWE in 1999 and departed in 2018.

He joined AEW in 2019, giving a major boost to the newly launched company.

The six-time WWE world champion is expected to make a return at the Royal Rumble in January 2026, marking the one-year anniversary of the event’s move to streaming platform Netflix.

The return has not been officially confirmed by WWE or Jericho.

Rumours first surfaced when the superstar praised the production of TNA Wrestling’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view in November 2025, stating: “The presentation made TNA appear second biggest company in the world”.

He also threw shade at production quality of AEW referencing independent promotions he worked on earlier in his career.

Jericho reportedly has a good relationship with WWE management as they are planning for one final run for the wrestler.

While being under contract with AEW, he sent a congratulatory message to John Cena, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the latter in professional wrestling in 2022.