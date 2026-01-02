Who is Kimberlea Cloughley? everything to know about Victoria Jones' mother

Victoria Jones was found unresponsive at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day, which sent shock waves through Hollywood.

Kimberlea Cloughley, the second wife of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been in the spotlight amid the tragic death of her daughter, Victoria Jones, at the age of 34.

Victoria Jones's cause of death has not yet been released by the city’s medical examiner, as the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed that paramedics were dispatched to the Fairmont Hotel at 2:52 a.m. local time.

According to Daily Mail reports, a fellow guest was the first to raise the alarm after discovering Jones unresponsive in a hallway.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have ruled out any foul play in Victoria’s death. Though an official cause has yet to be determined.

Who is Kimberlea Cloughley?

Cloughley and Tommy Lee Jones wed in 1981, when his Hollywood career was just taking off. The couple shared two children, named Austin Leonard Jones (1982) and daughter Victoria Kafka Jones (1991), before the couple parted ways in 1996.

While Jones built his Hollywood career, Cloughley stepped back from the public spotlight, focusing on bringing up their two children, Austin and Victoria, far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

In turn, both Austin and Victoria grew up largely shielded from celebrity culture.

Though the genes of her father’s acting career didn’t hold her back. Victoria also stepped briefly into acting as a child star.

She had made appearances in films such as Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

But 2025 saw a dramatic turn in Victoria’s life when she faced a series of legal woes, with court records showing multiple arrests across different California counties over the course of the year.

These incidents spotlighted a challenging and turbulent period in her life, though authorities have stressed that her past arrests are not thought to be related to her death.